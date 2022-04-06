ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Wednesday's game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Forrest (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Doubtful Sunday

Middleton is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left wrist soreness. Middleton and many other key Bucks players are expected to sit out during the regular-season finale. Coach Mike Budenholzer will presumably be running a rotation of mostly bench players and young prospects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Bucks are expected to rest more of its key players for the regular-season finale. Those in daily lineup leagues should check the injury report and starting lineup before tipoff.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

