ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Large escorted convoy traveling through Oak Ridge Thursday

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZ9uz_0f1Q5zIf00

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Oak Ridge Police Department, and other city of Oak Ridge departments will escort a large convoy carrying a multi-ton electrical transformer through Oak Ridge to the new Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) substation on Old Edgemoor Road, on Thursday, April 7.

This escort is the third of four of its kind. The escort will begin at 9 a.m. and travel the same route as the previous escorts. The fourth escort date has not been secured at this time.

The escort will begin at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP), the former K-25 site, at 9 a.m. The convoy will travel from Blair Road onto Highway 58 and through the Highway 58/95 interchange. From the Highway 58/95 interchange, the convoy will travel east through Oak Ridge along Oak Ridge Turnpike to Melton Lake Drive, then from Melton Lake Drive to Edgemoor Road. The convoy will continue traveling along Edgemoor Road onto Old Edgemoor Road to the new TVA substation.

Each escort is expected to last two to four hours, as the convoy will travel no more than 20 miles per hour. Traffic through Oak Ridge will remain flowing during all escorts; however, drivers may encounter short delays as the convoy navigates signal-controlled intersections and narrow roadways. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes during this time.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Body discovered in the water at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, Tenn. — A body was found in the water at Melton Hill Lake Saturday morning, according to police. Around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Oak Ridge Police and Fire departments responded to reports of a body in the water. Investigators have not yet determined the identity of the body...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Electrical transformer convoy could delay traffic in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Traffic may be a little tougher to navigate the next two weeks in Oak Ridge. The city announced Wednesday a multi-ton electrical transformer will require a convoy from the East Tennessee Technology Park to the new Tennessee Valley Authority substation on Edgemoor Road. The move...
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Oak Ridge, TN
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convoy#Tva
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Scott County, VA double homicide suspect identified as Church Hill man

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the Scott County, Virginia double homicide suspect who was shot and killed by police in Tennessee. The TBI identified the suspect as Christopher C. Hutson, 34 of Church Hill, Tennessee. Local and federal authorities tried to take Hutson into custody after […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

887
Followers
711
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy