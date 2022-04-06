Large escorted convoy traveling through Oak Ridge Thursday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Oak Ridge Police Department, and other city of Oak Ridge departments will escort a large convoy carrying a multi-ton electrical transformer through Oak Ridge to the new Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) substation on Old Edgemoor Road, on Thursday, April 7.

This escort is the third of four of its kind. The escort will begin at 9 a.m. and travel the same route as the previous escorts. The fourth escort date has not been secured at this time.

The escort will begin at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP), the former K-25 site, at 9 a.m. The convoy will travel from Blair Road onto Highway 58 and through the Highway 58/95 interchange. From the Highway 58/95 interchange, the convoy will travel east through Oak Ridge along Oak Ridge Turnpike to Melton Lake Drive, then from Melton Lake Drive to Edgemoor Road. The convoy will continue traveling along Edgemoor Road onto Old Edgemoor Road to the new TVA substation.

Each escort is expected to last two to four hours, as the convoy will travel no more than 20 miles per hour. Traffic through Oak Ridge will remain flowing during all escorts; however, drivers may encounter short delays as the convoy navigates signal-controlled intersections and narrow roadways. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes during this time.