ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama federal judge Abdul Kallon submits resignation

By ABC 33/40
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States District Court federal judge Abdul Kallon has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden, ABC 33/40 confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Judge Kallon's resignation from the...

abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdul Kallon
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Court#Abc
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham defends vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson and not clapping for her confirmation

Senator Lindsey Graham released a video defending his vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the day that she will celebrate the historic appointment at the White House.Mr Graham asked some of the most aggressive questions during Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearings, despite having previously voted to confirm her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The South Carolina Republican had previously lobbied for President Joe Biden to nominate J Michelle Childs of his home state to the court before the president ultimately picked Ms Jackson.But Mr Graham used much of his questioning of Ms Jackson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
People

The Obamas, MLK's Daughter and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation

Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the Supreme Court of the United States is being celebrated from Washington, D.C., to Hollywood and beyond. On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden's lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson by a 53-47 vote in the chamber. Jackson will be sworn in this summer following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy