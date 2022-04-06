ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Domestic flight prices up 40 percent since beginning of year

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bzgxz_0f1Q4s5N00

( The Hill ) — Domestic flight prices have increased 40 percent since the beginning of 2022 and are expected to rise an additional 10 percent next month.

Flight booking website Hopper said the price of a domestic round trip is averaging $330, a 7 percent jump above 2019 costs. International round trips are currently averaging $810, a 25 percent increase from the start of the year.

JetBlue bids $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, putting Frontier merger up in the air

The combination of high demand and rising fuel costs is largely driving the price hike for flights.

“A tremendous amount of demand [is] from travelers who have not been able to travel the last two spring and summer seasons,” Haley Berg, an economist at Hopper, told ABC News . “And the second factor is jet fuel. Jet fuel prices are also up 40% since the beginning of the year and up 75% since this time last year. Demand and higher jet fuel prices together are really driving overall domestic airfare up.”

Delta Air Lines, United and Southwest Airlines all announced last month that they would raise prices to cover the increase in fuel costs, with Delta saying it was looking at a 10 percent jump in airfare.

“We’ve not seen a stronger demand … in my career,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said.

The news comes after President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports last month as part of his administration’s response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

JetBlue attendant reveals tips for how to deal with delayed or canceled flights - including how to claim compensation - after weekend travel chaos that saw thousands of flights suspended

An airline employee has shared some of the 'tips and tricks' she has learned throughout her career when it comes to dealing with delayed and canceled flights, after the US was thrown into travel chaos this weekend with the suspension of thousands of flights by airlines like JetBlue, American, and Southwest.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

JetBlue’s bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday why they’re offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors. JetBlue doesn’t want Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model, and certainly it doesn’t want Spirit’s last-place ranking in government-compiled customer complaints....
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Domestic Flight#Spirit Airlines#Delta Air Lines#Frontier#Abc News#United#Southwest Airlines#Russian
simpleflying.com

A Look At How Airports And Airlines Have Marked April Fool's Day Over The Years

Every year in a bid to catch the public's attention, airlines and airports like to play an April fools' joke on people to get publicity for themselves. With this in mind, and given that it is April Fools' Day, we thought we would look back at some of the best pranks and April Fools' Day jokes from recent history.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
simpleflying.com

Over 1,000 Flights Were Cancelled From The United Kingdom Last Week

With the Easter holidays approaching, the UK airline industry is in chaos and while airports and airlines duck for cover, more than 1,000 flights were canceled to/from the UK last week. According to aviation analytics firm, Cirium, 1143 flights were canceled in the week of March 28 to April 3.
TRAVEL
marketplace.org

Bidding war for Spirit Airlines breaks out

A bidding war has begun in the airline industry. In February, Spirit and Frontier Airlines announced a merger. Now, JetBlue has stepped up. It wants to buy Spirit, and at a steep price — $33 per share. The deal would make JetBlue and Spirit the fifth-largest airline in the U.S.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa's Easter Flights From Frankfurt Are Almost Fully Booked

With many Easter holidays starting April 8, thousands of German holidaymakers are getting ready to jet off with Lufthansa. The Frankfurt-based carrier has made extensive preparations ahead of a booming travel period, having already risen above pre-pandemic levels, and is expected to see 225,000 travelers through Frankfurt on the first weekend alone.
WORLD
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy