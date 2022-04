Pushback: Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday he is concerned about parts of House Bill 616, which would combine parts of Florida’s don’t-say-gay law with parts of an Ohio bill restricting education on racism. He noted that with recent corporate investments, Ohio needs to welcome workers, Laura Hancock reports. The chamber thus far may be one of the most influential groups pushing against the bill.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO