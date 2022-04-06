ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA pulls another COVID drug as omicron BA.2 dominates cases

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — GlaxoSmithKline’s IV drug for COVID-19 should no longer be used because it is likely ineffective against the omicron subvariant that now accounts for most U.S. cases, federal health regulators said Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration announced that the company’s antibody drug sotrovimab is...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA warns to stop using 7 medications

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling multiple lots of seven drugs found to be out of specification. Olympia Pharmacy is voluntarily recalling 11 specific lots of Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin, and NAD compounded injectables, already distributed to consumers. The company found these compounded products to be out of specification, Yahoo! news reports.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

New Air Force One delayed after investigations find drinking, drug use and uncredentialled workers, report says

Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
NBC News

Pfizer recalls some high blood pressure drugs over possible cancer risk

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company behind one of the Covid-19 vaccines, recalled certain lots of its high blood pressure medication for containing high levels of nitrosamines, which can lead to increased cancer risk. The company announced a nationwide recall Monday and said it was pulling six lots of its Accuretic tablets.
HEALTH
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Omicron#Covid#Ap#Glaxosmithkline#European#Regeneron
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

Milk of Magnesia products being recalled over possible contamination, FDA says

Milk of Magnesia products and other medications are being recalled over possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide "due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing," the FDA said in a Thursday press release.
HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy