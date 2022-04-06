ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Non-border states sue to keep Title 42 policy to block migrants from crossing Southwest border

By Sandra Sanchez
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pRfQ_0f1Q2Bdu00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Arizona and the non-border states of Missouri and Louisiana have filed a lawsuit against the federal government for its plans to lift Title 42 at the end of May.

Title 42 is a decades-old public health law that the Trump administration revised in March 2020 along the nation’s borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus from crossing into the United States.

Migrant advocates contend it has unfairly kept out asylum-seekers. And last week, the Biden administration announced it was lifting Title 42 on May 23.

Border Patrol ‘going to get crushed’ with Title 42 rollback, expert says

This week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced they are suing the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42. They argue revoking the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act and is “arbitrary and capricious.” And they claim the Biden administration did not conduct the statutorily required notice and commenting process.

The lawsuit is filed in the Western District Court of Louisiana against President Joe Biden and several federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department.

Read the complaint.

Schmitt says the Southwestern border currently is undergoing “the worst border crises in this country’s history. Title 42 is a crucial tool for controlling the influx.”

Missouri, along with the state of Texas, last year also sued the Biden administration to force the reimplementation of the Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” which forces asylum-seekers to wait south of the border during their U.S. immigration proceedings.

Life After ‘Remain in Mexico’: Migrant family’s case terminated but future remains uncertain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXoQR_0f1Q2Bdu00
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (Schmitt Photo)

“Time and again, the Biden administration has failed to act to secure our Southern border and have terminated successful programs like Title 42 and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy. Missouri has been a leader in pushing back on the Biden administration’s failure at the border, and we filed suit against the cancellation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy and also filed suit to force the Biden administration to build the Southwest border wall. If the Biden administration won’t take proactive steps to secure our border and protect our citizenry, we certainly will,” Schmitt said in a statement.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a border security briefing in Weslaco, Texas, where he is expected to discuss how lifting Title 42 will affect the Lone Star State and its border with Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Louisiana, MO
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Arizona Government
KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Landry
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
El Paso News

Border Patrol intercepts 95 Migrants in NM Desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents from El Paso Sector found two large groups of. migrants in the New Mexico desert on Thursday. According to officials, the first encounter happened around 8:00 a.m., when Border Patrol Agents assigned. to the Lordsburg Station received information about possible...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border States#South Texas#Missouri Attorney General#Immigration Policy#Mcallen#Border Report#Border Patrol#Southwestern
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy