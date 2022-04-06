ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Student loan pause extended again — is there an end game?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lgYT_0f1Q0sED00

( NerdWallet ) – Federal student loan borrowers just got an extra four months before their payments resume.

If that feels like déjà vu, it’s because this is the sixth extension of the interest-free payment pause that went into effect in March 2020 under the Trump administration, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments had been scheduled to restart beginning May 2.

This latest extension, through Aug. 31, will put the total number of months without payments at 30. Nearly 37 million of the nation’s federal student loan borrowers haven’t had to make payments during the pause, saving them a collective $195 billion in waived payments, according to a March report from the New York Federal Reserve.

They’ve used the wiggle room in their budgets to handle essentials like food, rent and child care. Some have managed to tackle larger financial goals, like paying down credit card debt or saving up for emergencies. Some even kept paying each month.

For months, Department of Education officials have expressed concern about whether the majority of borrowers could handle payments after more than two years without them, according to a recent Government Accountability Office report.

On Wednesday, the White House said borrowers still aren’t ready. And it offered up a huge win for 5 million borrowers with loans in default: an automatic return to good standing. Borrowers in default have long faced wage garnishment, damage to their credit and substantial collections fees. Debtors have had the option to pursue rehabilitation during the pause; now it’s automatic.

It’s unclear if borrowers will be more able to cope with payments come September. At the very least, the additional reprieve provides borrowers with more time to plan.

But plan for what, exactly?

Is there an end game?

Forgive student debtors for being doubtful: The government labeled last August’s extension as “final,” but that has been followed by several more.

Employment is back to near pre-pandemic levels, COVID-19 cases are dropping and other pandemic-related relief has expired. But the Biden administration, in a White House news release, said Federal Reserve data predicted a rise in late payments and defaults if payments resumed.

Some experts are skeptical.

“This feels much more driven by politics than by public health,” says Robert Kelchen, professor and head of the department of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Kelchen says he thinks an additional extension this year could be likely. He also raised the question of whether the Biden administration will ever resume payments. “They’re not going to resume at the end of August to make voters repay right before the midterms,” Kelchen says. “And then, at that point, the re-election campaign starts.”

Kelchen isn’t the only one who sees the move as largely political. Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, says any extension will benefit borrowers, but four months might be more palatable to voters during the midterm election, whether they support or oppose extending the payment pause.

“If they had [extended] it through the end of the year, some people might take that as, ‘he only did it to get through midterms,’” Mayotte says.

Too much? Not enough?

Extending the payment restart raises the stakes for the Biden administration to make a decision on debt cancellation, says Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center advocacy group. “I think this is the clearest sign yet that big things are coming,” he adds.

The extension “does not make sense if you decouple it from the broader conversation around student debt cancellation and student loan reform,” says Pierce, adding that the timing of the extension’s expiration does tee up the possibility of debt cancellation weeks before voters head for the polls.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said the president would support cancellation via congressional action despite calls from Democrats in Congress, along with student borrower advocates, state attorneys general and one former Secretary of Education, to do so via executive action. Biden has questioned his unilateral ability to do so.

The amount of cancellation, if any, has also been a tug-of-war. While on the campaign trail, Biden pledged to sign off on canceling $10,000 in debt per borrower, a promise he has distanced himself from since becoming president. Some Democratic lawmakers like Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called for Biden to cancel $50,000 in debt.

While broad student debt cancellation has not come to pass, more than 700,000 borrowers have seen $17 billion in loan debt forgiven via a revamped Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and other existing forgiveness programs.

Is it time to get back to normal?

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, have criticized both the extension and their Democratic colleagues’ calls to cancel student debt. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, who sits on the House Education Committee, called the pause extension “outrageous,” while two others, Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Bob Good of Virginia, had previously introduced a bill to block another extension.

Leaders in the private student lending industry are also against extending the pause since their business has taken a two-year hit from federal borrowers who chose to stick with the pause rather than refinance privately. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto wrote in a March 17 blog post that extending the pause was “at best fiscally irresponsible” and “takes from struggling families and gives to the affluent, and at worst it’s political theater.”

Student loan servicers are unlikely to be more ready to resume processing payments or offering guidance to borrowers in September than May, says Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, which represents servicers. These private companies are contracted by the government to manage federal student loans.

Buchanan adds, “In fact, we may be less ready just because you’ve burned through a bunch of resources to get ready and now all of those are wasted.”

Who needs a plan? Borrowers

Buchanan says he’s concerned that a further delay means borrowers won’t take the restart seriously. “They’ll ignore it until they get a delinquency notice,” he says. “The more we push this out and do it at the last minute, the worse our problems become.”

What leaders from both sides of the aisle, the private lending industry and student borrower advocacy groups all seem to agree on is that the pause doesn’t fix the core issue: The student lending system is broken . And, as Pierce says, a four-month extension isn’t much time to implement meaningful reform.

Four months does give borrowers more time to, at a minimum, make a plan for payment to restart. Whenever that is.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two in critical condition after two cars, motorcycle collide

Two people are in critical condition after a three vehicle accident near the intersection of East 14th and Parade streets Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, just before midnight two cars and a motorcycle were involved in an accident near the underpass on Parade Street, just south of East 14th Street. Two people, including the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New poll shows McCormick, Barletta narrowly leading Pennsylvania Republican primary races

(WHTM) – A new WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll of likely Republican voters shows candidates in the race for Governor and Senate remain close with just over a month to go until the May 17 primary. Last week, the WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania poll found nearly half of Republican voters are undecided […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Police seeking Boot Barn bandit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police is seeking a suspect in a recent theft at the Erie Boot Barn. According to a PSP news release, a white male wearing a mask entered the business at about 7:30 p.m. on April 1. The suspect tried on a pair of El Dorado Boots, a value of $739.99. After […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Fortune

Only 18% of federal borrowers paid their student loans during the pause. That could make things complicated when payments restart

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).
PERSONAL FINANCE
NPR

Why your student loan payments may be delayed (again)

This story first appeared in NPR's Education newsletter. Sign up to get early access to exclusive stories like this. Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic. But the U.S. Department of Education recently emailed unusual guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio, throwing that timing into doubt.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Virginia Foxx
Person
Mike Pierce
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Nerdwallet#Department Of Education#The White House
YourErie

Erie High shooting suspect in custody after turning himself in

A suspect has turned himself in after a non-fatal shooting at Erie High School. The victim, an Erie High student, was reportedly shot three times. Late afternoon Wednesday, the suspect turned himself in to authorities at the Erie Police Department accompanied by counsel. According to the Erie County District Attorney, the suspect is an Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi truck sent one woman to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of West 26th and Washington Ave. According to police, a car and a semi truck collided, causing a lot of damage to the car. The woman inside was taken to the hospital with minor […]
ERIE, PA
Troy Record

Schumer secures extended pause for New York small businesses’ COVID loan payments

WASHINGTON — Following his direct advocacy for New York’s small businesses, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) has heeded his call and will defer payment on all approved COVID EIDL loans for an additional six months, for a total of 30 months of deferment of principal and interest payments from the inception of the COVID EIDL loan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

Driver injured after crashing into pole overnight

Another overnight accident took place, this time just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West 26th and Powell Ave. in Millcreek. That’s where a man lost control of his car, and crashed into a utility pole, snapping that pole. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
WJHL

Harshbarger seeks end to student loan moratorium

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger and a handful of other House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to stop extending the moratorium on student loan payments that has been in place for two years now. They say the Department of Education overstepped its authority when it extended the moratorium beyond what Congress initially […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mizzou economics professor and students discuss the U.S. Department of Education hints at student loan payment pause extending

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Federal student loan payments are set to resume in May after being paused for more than two years because of the pandemic, but guidance from the U.S. Department of Education seems to hint at the pause being extended.  The department recently emailed guidance to the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion student The post Mizzou economics professor and students discuss the U.S. Department of Education hints at student loan payment pause extending appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YourErie

One person killed after ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township

One person is dead following an ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township. The incident happened Thursday, April 7 in the 14000 block of Route 19. According to State Police, the victim was operating his ATV on private property when he lost control taking a turn. The ATV flipped an unknown number of times pinning the victim […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Multi-car accident closes part of I-90 westbound

Two semi trucks and two cars crashed along Interstate 90 in western Erie County. The accident happened on I-90 westbound near the Fairview exit around 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 8. According to reports on scene, the driver of one semi was trapped and freed by emergency crews. The driver was taken to an area hospital […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy