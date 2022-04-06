ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Middle school principal investigated for allegedly telling students not to report sexual assaults

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isaac Taylor
HUNTINGTON, WV ( WOWK ) – A middle school principal in West Virginia is under investigation after being accused of telling female students not to report unwanted sexual conduct if they dress suggestively.

Two students and others at the Cabell County Schools Board Meeting on April 5 made allegations that the principal at Huntington East Middle School, De Morrow-Perry, took girls into the cafeteria of Huntington East Middle School on April 1 to talk to them about the dress code.

The students went on to say that Morrow-Perry told them not to wear pajamas, crop tops and ripped jeans, and not to show their shoulders because “boys are going to touch [them] and joke about touching [them].”

They say she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell school officials because the school will “do nothing about it.”

Jedd Flowers, the director of communications with Cabell County Schools, said the school district is aware of the allegations and launched an investigation on April 4.

He said that the school board takes all allegations seriously.

Flowers said Morrow-Perry has been put on a three-day unpaid suspension, but claimed it was not related to these allegations.

