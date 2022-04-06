ECU women finish fourth at Ironwood Invitational

Tournament: Ironwood Invitational

Course: Ironwood Golf & Country Club

ECU Finish: 4th of 13 teams (286-297-289=872)

Top ECU Individual: Julie Boysen Hillestad (T3rd, 74-72-69=215; -1)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior Julie Boysen Hillestad (74-72-69) fired a one-under 215 at the Ironwood Invitational to lead East Carolina to a fourth-place finish Tuesday.

The two-day, 54-hole event was held at the par-72, 6,278-yard Ironwood Golf & Country Club.

The Pirates posted an eight-over 872 (286-297-289), trailing tournament champion College of Charleston (862/2-under), Charlotte (869) and James Madison (871), but ahead of two ranked programs – No. 39 Campbell (875) and No. 50 North Florida (875).

In addition to Boysen Hillestad’s third-place (tie) finish, junior Oda Sofie Kilsti stood eighth after carding an even 216 (70-71-75). For Hillestad, the standing marked her second Top 5 inclusion of the campaign and first this spring, while her 215 total ranks second in 2021-22, behind a 210 outing she turned in during the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sept. 12-14.

Senior Kathryn Carson, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week following her play in the Chattanooga Classic, wrapped up the tourney tied for 26th with a 75-76-71=222, redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton shared 36th with a 70-78-76=224 and freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis matched three others in 44th after logging a 72-80-74=226. Junior Carolina Hermes, playing as an individual (unaffiliated), stood 52nd with a 228 (81-72-75) total.

ECU topped the field in Par-4 scoring (4.09), was second in Par-5 scoring (4.90) and third in most birdies (44). Individually, Kilsti led all players in Par-4 scoring with a 3.93 average and was fifth in most pars (38), while Hillestad was third in Par-4s with a clip of 4.00 and tied for third in birdies with 11.

After completing their last regular-season event at Ironwood, the Pirates will now prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championships, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 6 on April 17-29.

