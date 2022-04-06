ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU women finish fourth at Ironwood Invitational

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEqpC_0f1Q0cLp00

Tournament: Ironwood Invitational
Course: Ironwood Golf & Country Club
ECU Finish: 4th of 13 teams (286-297-289=872)
Top ECU Individual: Julie Boysen Hillestad (T3rd, 74-72-69=215; -1)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior Julie Boysen Hillestad (74-72-69) fired a one-under 215 at the Ironwood Invitational to lead East Carolina to a fourth-place finish Tuesday.

The two-day, 54-hole event was held at the par-72, 6,278-yard Ironwood Golf & Country Club.

The Pirates posted an eight-over 872 (286-297-289), trailing tournament champion College of Charleston (862/2-under), Charlotte (869) and James Madison (871), but ahead of two ranked programs – No. 39 Campbell (875) and No. 50 North Florida (875).

In addition to Boysen Hillestad’s third-place (tie) finish, junior Oda Sofie Kilsti stood eighth after carding an even 216 (70-71-75). For Hillestad, the standing marked her second Top 5 inclusion of the campaign and first this spring, while her 215 total ranks second in 2021-22, behind a 210 outing she turned in during the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sept. 12-14.

Senior Kathryn Carson, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week following her play in the Chattanooga Classic, wrapped up the tourney tied for 26th with a 75-76-71=222, redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton shared 36th with a 70-78-76=224 and freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis matched three others in 44th after logging a 72-80-74=226. Junior Carolina Hermes, playing as an individual (unaffiliated), stood 52nd with a 228 (81-72-75) total.

ECU topped the field in Par-4 scoring (4.09), was second in Par-5 scoring (4.90) and third in most birdies (44). Individually, Kilsti led all players in Par-4 scoring with a 3.93 average and was fifth in most pars (38), while Hillestad was third in Par-4s with a clip of 4.00 and tied for third in birdies with 11.

After completing their last regular-season event at Ironwood, the Pirates will now prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championships, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 6 on April 17-29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU senior finishing out golf season strong

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re getting down to the end of the East Carolina University men’s golf season, and AJ Beechler is optimistic about where the last few weeks will lead him. Beechler, a senior, has had a great last season. He finished third at the Wake Forest Invitational while posting a career-best finish of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU finishes tied for 11th at General Hackler Championship

Tournament: General Hackler ChampionshipLocation: Myrtle Beach, S.C.Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club (par-72, 7,233-yards)ECU Finish: t11th of 15 teams (294-290-290=874/ 1–over par)Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (71-75-71=217/1over par) MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Graduate senior Stephen Carroll carded a 1-over par 217 finishing tied for 32nd at the General Hackler Championships Monday evening. Carroll posted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WNCT

ECU women tie for ninth at Briar’s Creek Invitational

Tournament: Briar’s Creek InvitationalLocation: Johns Island, S.C.Course: The Golf Club at Briar’s CreekECU Finish: T9th of 17 teams (293-306-296=895; +31)Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (T18th, 74-74-72=220; +4) JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (74-74-72) shot a 4-over par score of 220 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational to lead East Carolina to a […]
GOLF
WNCT

Houston blanks ECU in softball series opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Kenna Wilkey tossed a three-hit shutout Friday evening, lifting Houston past East Carolina 5-0 in the teams’ American Athletic Conference series opener at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. Team RecordsHouston: 21-16-1, 5-1-1 AACEast Carolina: 19-19, 2-5 AAC Wilkey (7-5) struck out seven batters against one walk in the complete-game effort. Madisyn Davis […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
The Florida Times-Union

Abi Anett, Kayla McGory shine at the plate as UNF batters JU in softball doubleheader

UNF (31-11, 10-4) snapped a streak of three victories in the last four meetings for JU (11-20, 5-6). Kayla McGory had a two-run single and went 3 for 4 in the second game. She had a two-run single in the pivotal fifth inning to go with Anett's RBI double, a two-run double by Savannah Channell of Keystone Heights and a run-scoring double by Bailee Aguigui.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
WNCT

Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — “On this vote, the yeas are 53, the nays are 47, and this nomination is confirmed,” Vice President Kamala Harris said from her chair presiding over the Senate. Then, she smiled. And with that, the nation’s first female and first Black vice president announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#East Carolina#Ironwood Invitational#Campbell#Golfweek Fall Challenge#American
WNCT

Big changes coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital

A project of almost five years in the making is nearing completion at one hospital in Eastern North Carolina. PirateFest returns with fun-filled start to weekend. ECU Health Sciences Campus holds fifth annual Pirates …. Miller-Mott College holds job fair for students. Onslow County unemployment numbers return to pre-pandemic …
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting the pandemic’s lasting shadow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition. Biden assigned the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Ball leads Hornets past Magic after 3 players ejected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the short-handed Orlando Magic 128-101 on Thursday night to get back on the right track after two lopsided losses. Terry Rozier added 22 points as Charlotte pulled within one game of the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

‘We are better than this’: 4 charged in deadly apartment shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been charged in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that happened in mid-March. We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13 in reference to several people with firearms that were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy