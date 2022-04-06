ECU women finish fourth at Ironwood Invitational
Tournament: Ironwood Invitational
Course: Ironwood Golf & Country Club
ECU Finish: 4th of 13 teams (286-297-289=872)
Top ECU Individual: Julie Boysen Hillestad (T3rd, 74-72-69=215; -1)
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Senior Julie Boysen Hillestad (74-72-69) fired a one-under 215 at the Ironwood Invitational to lead East Carolina to a fourth-place finish Tuesday.
The two-day, 54-hole event was held at the par-72, 6,278-yard Ironwood Golf & Country Club.
The Pirates posted an eight-over 872 (286-297-289), trailing tournament champion College of Charleston (862/2-under), Charlotte (869) and James Madison (871), but ahead of two ranked programs – No. 39 Campbell (875) and No. 50 North Florida (875).
In addition to Boysen Hillestad’s third-place (tie) finish, junior Oda Sofie Kilsti stood eighth after carding an even 216 (70-71-75). For Hillestad, the standing marked her second Top 5 inclusion of the campaign and first this spring, while her 215 total ranks second in 2021-22, behind a 210 outing she turned in during the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge on Sept. 12-14.
Senior Kathryn Carson, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player-of-the-Week following her play in the Chattanooga Classic, wrapped up the tourney tied for 26th with a 75-76-71=222, redshirt freshman Riley Hamilton shared 36th with a 70-78-76=224 and freshman Andrea Miralles Llopis matched three others in 44th after logging a 72-80-74=226. Junior Carolina Hermes, playing as an individual (unaffiliated), stood 52nd with a 228 (81-72-75) total.
ECU topped the field in Par-4 scoring (4.09), was second in Par-5 scoring (4.90) and third in most birdies (44). Individually, Kilsti led all players in Par-4 scoring with a 3.93 average and was fifth in most pars (38), while Hillestad was third in Par-4s with a clip of 4.00 and tied for third in birdies with 11.
After completing their last regular-season event at Ironwood, the Pirates will now prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championships, which will be held at Pinehurst No. 6 on April 17-29.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0