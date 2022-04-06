Watch now: Wisconsin cornerback Justin Clark explains why he joined the Badgers

Related
Nick Saban Announces Suspension: College Football World Reacts
Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's eighth spring practice
A lighter day of on-field work was on the docket for the University of Wisconsin football team Thursday. The Badgers' eighth spring practice marked passing the halfway point of their spring workouts, and a few notable players were able to participate as the team wore the spider pads and helmets at the McClain Center. Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig went through individual drills and some 7-on-7 work as he recovers from a left arm injury, and junior receiver Stephan Bracey Jr. went through position drills...
Fire to play still burns in Ravontae Holt as the Wyoming Cowboys DT attemps latest comeback
LARAMIE – Garrett Crall took a moment to admire one of the faces in the crowd at Wyoming’s pro day last week. “How about ’Tae?” Crall said. “Man, I probably would have given up.” Crall was talking about his former defensive line teammate, Ravontae Holt, who decided to return to UW as a super senior after suffering the third torn ACL of his career last season. ...
Report: Wisconsin looking thin at TE during spring practice
Wisconsin is dealing with some injuries at the tight end position. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee-Journel Sentinel reported on the news Thursday. Jack Pugh was held out of practice on Thursday. As it stands, the top TEs so far are Jaylan Franklin and Hayden Rucci. Cole Dakovich was seen nursing a knee injury, and wore a knee brace. Dakovich did catch a touchdown pass, however. With the injuries piling up at tight end, walk-on LB Riley Nowakowski got some reps at tight end and fullback.
