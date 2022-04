Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham, New Jersey campus have been named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses). Local members of the honors list are Madison Lind and Kamille Freitas.

