The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners discussed tentative plans for a liquor sales referendum at their regular meeting on Tuesday. County Manager Tom Couch spoke of ongoing research concerning zoning, ordinance language, and license fees. Couch said he hopes to have the data ready to review by the end of Spring. Addressing the public following Couch’s presentation, Chairman Roy Thomson added, “We want to know what we’re doing and where we’re going before we put it on a referendum.”

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO