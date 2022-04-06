Wildlife Wednesday – Bee Pollinators

With homes in many parts of Texas overrun by armies of red ants swarming electrical devices, breaker boxes and AC units, causing shorts and other damage, scientists said a naturally-occurring fungus could “crush” local populations of these “crazy” insects.When these invasive, acid-spewing tawny ants – originally from South America – move into a new area, they cause major headaches for homeowners, said scientists from the University of Texas in the US.Over the past 20 years, researchers said these ants have wreaked havoc as they have spread across the southeastern US, driving out native insects as well as small animals,...

