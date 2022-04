The news that the Kansas City Chiefs will host wide receiver George Pickens presents a very interesting curveball for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. For the last several weeks (or even months), the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked with a handful of potential wide receiver prospects as the team looks to the future at the position—and that was even before they traded away the best offensive weapon in the game in Tyreek Hill. Within that list of prospects has Georgia wideout George Pickens, whose draft stock seems to land somewhere in the bottom half of the first round or the top half of the second of the 2022 NFL Draft.

