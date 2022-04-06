ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

More Than 1,000 Women’s Players In The Transfer Portal

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The transfer portal is also starting to affect women’s basketball a lot more than ever before. Per Chantel Jennings of The Athletic, 1,084 women’s basketball players are currently in the transfer portal. That number...

The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Describes Working Under Brent Venables

Brent Venables will look to steer the Oklahoma Sooners atop the Big 12. After a decade with the Clemson Tigers, the first-year head coach returns to Oklahoma with the unenviable task of replacing Lincoln Riley. One of his new hires, co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai, spoke to reporters Tuesday (h/t Dean...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A very early projection at North Carolina’s starting lineup in 2022-23

Despite falling short in the national championship game, the UNC basketball program accomplished a lot in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach. The future is certainly bright for the program in Chapel Hill and this upcoming season will be one of the more anticipated in years. Especially if this group of Tar Heels do decide to run it back. While the title game loss was just a few days ago, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. ESPN has the Tar Heels projected as a Top 5 team and that may very well be the case if they...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
