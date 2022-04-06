Rosalía supports Rauw Alejandro during his concert at the Barclays Center in New York City

Rosalía is crazy about Rauw Alejandro , and she is supporting her boyfriend during his tour across the United States. The Puerto Rican reggaeton singer presented his biggest hits and showcased hit rhythm during his most recent concert on Saturday, April 2, 202,2 at the emblematic Barclays Center in New York City.

The Latin GRAMMY award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated breakout Latin music sensation kicked off his anticipated Rauw Arena Tour with a sold-out concert that Rosalía enjoyed alongside 14,000 people.

Agencies Rauw Alejandro during his concert at the Barclays Center in New York City

The Spanish singer and fans saw Rauw Alejandro surrounded by a full flight of dancers while perfoming songs such as “Dile a El,” “Tattoo,” “Fantasías,” “Fck u x 2,” “Wuepa,” “Aquel Nap,” “Cúrame,” “Nostálgico,” “Caprichoso,” and more. The Puerto Rican star also closed the show with his massive hit “Todo de Ti.”

Rauw also surprised attendees with guest artists, including De La Guetto , who performed alongside Rauw Alejandro the DLG classic “Todo de Ti” and proceeded to do a medley of his greatest hits solo. Chencho Corleone of the iconic reggaeton duo Plan B took the stage to perform various of his songs and was later joined by Rauw to perform “Efecto” and “Desesperados.”

The Rauw Arena Tour continues this Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the FTX Arena in Miami, Fl.

Produced by the leading Latin music concert promoter Elite & Media Marketing (EMM) the Rauw Arena Tour includes stops on April 9, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL; April 14, 2022 at the Pachanga Arena in San Diego, CA; April 15, 2022 at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, CA; April 16, 2022 at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA; April 22, 2022 at the All State Arena in Chicago, IL and April 24, 2022 at the SAP Center in San José, CA.