Charlotte, NC

Bus driver paid kids $5 to swab cheeks for COVID tests: cops

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A North Carolina bus driver has been arrested for paying school kids $5 each to swab their cheeks for COVID-19 tests.

Raina McManus, 35, was taken into custody on Tuesday after parents in Charlotte complained that she had allegedly been swabbing students on her bus route, WSOC reported .

The bus driver is accused of swabbing students at Ridge Road Middle School without permission from parents or the school, according to her arrest report.

Sixth-grader Dynasty Davis told the outlet she was among those swabbed.

“She gave me the Q-tip thing … and made me swab my mouth, and when I was done, I put it in the cylinder and gave it to her. Then she gave me $5,” Dynasty said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District suspended McManus after the allegations first surfaced before firing her last month.

McManus is charged with soliciting without permission of a school official during school hours and privately using a publicly owned vehicle.

It wasn’t immediately clear what she was using the COVID tests for.

Bus driver Raina McManus allegedly gave the COVID-19 tests to the National Institute of Molecular Diagnostics.
Raina McManus is accused of swabbing school students and giving them $5 each.

The local outlet reported she was working for the National Institute of Molecular Diagnostics, but the lab had destroyed all the tests.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investigating the lab.

Health
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
FOX40

SacRT recruiting bus drivers at hiring event

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) —  The Sacramento Regional Transit District is looking to recruit more bus drivers at a hiring event Tuesday.  The hiring event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SacRT Auditorium on 1400 29th St. in midtown Sacramento. SacRT is looking to hire multiple bus drivers for full-time and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
My Fox 8

Video released of fatal CATS bus driver shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS has released troubling video of the tragic and deadly shooting that claimed the life of bus operator Ethan Rivera last month. Rivera, 41, was gunned down while on duty in a road rage incident on West Trade Street in uptown Charlotte on February 11, 2022, police said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92 Moose

WATCH: Maine Radio Station Helps Bus Driver Surprise Kids

I was going the morning show, as per usual. We were most likely chatting about something completely absurd and off topic when I received a message from an old friend. Her name is Heather Turcotte and she is a kick-ass bus driver for Greene Central School, Bus #37. She told me that when she's transporting them to school, they listen to our show and are super-fans. She went onto say that when we play songs they like, they all dance and sing out loud.
MAINE STATE
