Wendy Williams is ‘ready for court’ amid Wells Fargo lawsuit battle

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago
Wendy Williams said she was “ready for court” alongside this photo but then quickly edited it to “ready.” therealwendywilliamsonline/Insta

Wendy Williams is gearing up to fight Wells Fargo in the battle for her finances.

A happy- and healthy-looking Williams shared a photo of herself all dressed up in a black dress and leopard overcoat Wednesday and captioned it, “Ready for court 😁.”

It appears Williams had a change of heart about what she wanted her fans to know because she quickly edited her caption to simply read “Ready 😁.”

It’s unclear if she’s appearing in court today.

The daytime TV show host is tied up in a lawsuit against her bank over her funds, which have been frozen since February when the bank filed court documents claiming she needs a guardianship.

In response, the former radio host filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo and slammed her old financial adviser, Lori Schiller, for raising concerns that Williams was of “unsound mind.”

While Williams’ case against Wells Fargo has been sealed in the New York court system, she shared a video to Instagram demanding the financial institution give her access to her money.

The daytime talk show host is in a lawsuit with Wells Fargo over her finances.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money. This is not fair,” Williams, 57, shared in the video.

“Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money.

“This is not right and this is not fair.”

Wells Fargo has denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo previously denied “any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts.”

Williams also addressed her former manager Bernie Young, who filed to become her conservator.

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me,” Williams claimed. “That was done with my American Express card.”

Young has yet to return any of Page Six’s requests for comment.

Page Six

Page Six

