What Time Will the ‘Ultimatum’ Season Finale Hit Netflix?

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On goes further than any other Netflix reality romance series — and that’s why you’re eager to find out when the season finale will air. After all, you’ve just watched all of these couples date other people, have a trial run at married life with someone’s partner, and then move back in with their original significant other — oftentimes to disastrous effect. After going through this roundabout rollercoaster of emotions, will any of the original couples actually stay together after this experiment ends? Or will new couples emerge?

Those are the questions that you want to see answered in the Ultimatum: Marry or Move On finale and reunion. Now it’s time to answer another question: When will The Ultimatum finale premiere on Netflix? And will The Ultimatum have a reunion episode? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On finale premiere on Netflix?

The season finale of The Ultimatum, a.k.a. Episode 9, will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. Now the question is, can you wait until Wednesday morning to find out how this all shakes out or are you gonna just stay up super late on Tuesday night?

Will The Ultimatum have a reunion episode?

Yes, and good news: you won’t have to wait another week for it. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On reunion episode will also be available to binge alongside the season finale. That means the Ultimatum reunion will be added to Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Will there be an Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2?

Yes. The next installment of The Ultimatum was announced along with the rest of Netflix’s new year-round reality romance slate. While we don’t yet know when The Ultimatum Season 2 will premiere, we do know one thing about it: Season 2 will feature all queer couples — which is a first for Netflix considering that Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, and The Ultimatum Season 1 all focused on heterosexual relationships.

When will The Ultimatum Season 2 premiere?

Seeing as how Netflix already announced The Ultimatum Season 2, that indicates that the season is going to debut sooner rather than later. Love Is Blind Season 3 is coming later this year, so perhaps the next season of The Ultimatum will follow that similar to how we just had back-to-back seasons of Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. Keep an eye out for more of The Ultimatum, probably in the late fall or early winter.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 finale and reunion will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13.

Decider.com

Decider.com

ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

