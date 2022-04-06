Watch now: Wisconsin cornerback Justin Clark explains why he joined the Badgers

Wisconsin is dealing with some injuries at the tight end position. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee-Journel Sentinel reported on the news Thursday. Jack Pugh was held out of practice on Thursday. As it stands, the top TEs so far are Jaylan Franklin and Hayden Rucci. Cole Dakovich was seen nursing a knee injury, and wore a knee brace. Dakovich did catch a touchdown pass, however. With the injuries piling up at tight end, walk-on LB Riley Nowakowski got some reps at tight end and fullback.

