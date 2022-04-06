If you watched the final season of Queen of the South live on the USA Network, the series finale aired all the way back in June of 2021. If you follow along with the popular Alice Braga-led series on Netflix, it’s been almost two years (June of 2020) since Season 4 dropped on the streamer. Two years?! Thankfully, you’ll soon be able to enjoy all ten episodes of the fifth and final season on Netflix.

Debuting in June of 2016, the series centers on Teresa (Braga), a woman who flees Mexico after her boyfriend’s murder and soon becomes entrenched in the dangerous drug smuggling trade. Always popular with fans (the show has an 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes), the crime drama found a whole new audience when it debuted on Netflix.

When can you stream the final season? What time will Queen of the South Season 5 be on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 5 NETFLIX RELEASE DATE

Queen of the South Season 5 premieres Thursday, April 7, 2021 on Netflix.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 5?

The fifth season of the series consists of ten episodes.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 5 BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Queen of the South Season 5 will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Thursday, April 7. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new episodes, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

WILL THERE BE A QUEEN OF THE SOUTH SEASON 6?

Nope. Unfortunately, the fifth season was the show’s final batch of episodes. As of now, there are no plans for a sixth season.