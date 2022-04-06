This top-100 DL will be in attendance for Florida's Orange and Blue Game

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer received massive news on Tuesday when four-star defensive lineman Will Norman tweeted that he’ll visit them again for the Orange and Blue Game. The IMG prospect is ranked as the 86th-best prospect nationally and the 12th-best player at his position.

The Gators made major head way in Norman’s recruitment after a strong visit back on Jan. 29. They recently made his top seven that he released on March 29.

“My visit to Florida really changed things for me,” Norman said, according to On3. “It was really a fast start with the relationships. Their coaches are off to a great start with me. Florida made me feel like one of their athletes and they definitely moved up into my top five. They are one of my top schools. I will be back there.”

It’s great for Napier and his staff that Norman stuck to his word and will return for the spring game even though it’s going to be held on a Thursday compared to a Saturday.

Norman said he wants to find a place where he feels comfortable and Florida checks off that box because of Spencer, off-the-field analyst Jamar Chaney and others. He likes how they are genuine with him.

He plans to visit Texas A&M this weekend and has made trips to Florida State, Auburn and Penn State so far this year. Norman has not revealed when he would like to make a decision but wants to take official visits to each one of his top five schools.

