Burrillville, RI

Team Limb-it-less: Harrisville woman joins Boston Marathon on behalf of friend – & other amputees

By Sandy Seoane
nrinow.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBURRILLVILLE – Candice Burroughs has run in several 5Ks, 10-milers, half-marathons and other running competitions, at one point even completing three big races within five weeks of each other. But she says training to run the Boston Marathon while fundraising for the Heather Abbott Foundation has been the...

nrinow.news

