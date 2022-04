There has been the Tide Pods challenge, the Kylie Jenner lip challenge and the cinnamon challenge. Now, it's the Orbeez Challenge. The latest viral social media trend is gaining traction on TikTok and has police in at least two cities warning their communities of the potential dangers. Like the viral challenges before it, police say people are getting hurt from the innocuous-sounding Orbeez Challenge.

