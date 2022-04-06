Local veterans honored with memorial highway, bridge

(WKBN) – Two local veterans are being honored and memorialized in the Mahoning Valley.



The Joseph Vrabel Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Memorial Highway will become the name of US-224 within Poland.

Vrable served in the Korean War and was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2013. He grew up in Campbell and then lived in Poland.

The Air Force 2nd Lieutenant William Vaughan Memorial Bridge will be the span of State Route 46 over Interstate 80.

Vaughan graduated from Austintown. He served in World War II and was part of the highest-decorated crew in Air Force History.

The changes have passed both the Ohio House and Senate and are awaiting the governor’s signature.

