Dolly Parton has a wishlist, and Beyoncé is on it. The country music legend would like Beyoncé to sing her 1974 hit “Jolene.”. “I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” said Parton in a recent interview promoting her recent book, Run, Rose, Run, co-authored with James Patterson. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

MUSIC ・ 26 DAYS AGO