ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Police: Pair Overdose in Front of Children, Saved by Narcan

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago

A Canandaigua couple has been arrested and now face child endangerment charges after a March 27th incident. Canandaigua Police report the April...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 3

Related
WTVM

Opelika woman admits to smoking weed in front of children, police say

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the presence of children. The arrest of 26-year-old Likimbria Boyton stems from a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Oates Street in Dothan on March 19. Police say there were four children in the vehicle ranging from ages 1 to 16.
OPELIKA, AL
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested for failure to appear in Canandaigua

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Michael T. Lloyd, 20, of Canandaigua for failure to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Lloyd did not appear in court regarding...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police looking for suspects they say are part of an organized crime ring

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - State Police say a "worldwide" crime ring are targeting several locations in western and central New York. Investigators are looking for suspects in what they are calling a "quick change scam and sleight of hand jewelry thefts." They say one of the men in these surveillance photos purchased electronic items from Walmart and then '"confused" the clerk asking for change while making off with $1,600 each time.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcan#911#Front Of Children#Canandaigua Police#Canandaigua City Court#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

ECSO: Woman swallows drugs, lighter, glass pipe prior to arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a woman admitted to swallowing drugs and drug paraphernalia prior to her arrest. Officials say Ruby Gerland was in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on March 14 when she allegedly told a deputy that she swallowed 10 baggies of heroin, an 8-ball of crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe prior to her arrest on March 8.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Two arrested after drug investigation in Seneca Falls

Police report the arrest of two Seneca Falls men following a drug investigation. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerek D. Abrams, 37 and David Brownell, 58 both residents of Seneca Falls for criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from a...
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy