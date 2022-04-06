Displaying items by tag: professional development
Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.
Friday, 12 June 2020 17:26
Telecounseling professional development series begins June 18
PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s College of Health Sciences, Department of Counseling, hosts a four-part Telecounseling Professional Development Series beginning June 18, 2020.
