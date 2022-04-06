Displaying items by tag: professional development

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.

Friday, 12 June 2020 17:26

Telecounseling professional development series begins June 18

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke’s College of Health Sciences, Department of Counseling, hosts a four-part Telecounseling Professional Development Series beginning June 18, 2020.

Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs. NCDOT’s HBCU and Minority Institutions of Higher Education Internship Program provides hands-on experience for students attending HBCUs or Minority-Serving Institutions. Interns and fellows could learn about photogrammetry, drone technology, engineering and computations.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs. RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with North Carolina's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is hosting a mental health summit to assess the mental health needs of minority students on campus and the effects of the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
RALEIGH — The Golden LEAF Foundation failed to monitor how $83 million in federal money from the COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program were used, a new audit finds. Applications for 4-Year Golden LEAF Scholarship due March 1, 2022. ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Scholarship application for the 2022-2023...
CHARITIES
People & changes: Jim Hampton named director of professional development at S&D Real Estate

Jim Hampton joined S&D Real Estate Services as director of professional development. Jim Hampton is a realtor and mentor at S&D. He was awarded the Lakeland Realtors Association’s Realtor of the Year award in 2021, where he also serves as a director, chairs the Education Committee and serves on the Professional Standards Committee. Hampton had a 36-year career with Flowers Foods as vice president of national accounts. He has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute designation. He is also the first recipient of the Mentor of the Year award with S&D Real Estate Services. Hampton is actively involved in several local charities, serves on the Investors Committee at the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce and is on the Membership Committee at the Lakeland Country Club.
LAKELAND, FL
The Richmond Observer

RichmondCC making changes to boost enrollment, retention

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is making changes to how students are assisted through the admissions process in order to better serve them and their educational needs. Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, gave a report to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday about the number of students who apply but never enroll in classes.
HAMLET, NC
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New construction for a psychiatric clinic at Centennial Professional Offices on Lebanon Road, plus more upcoming developments in Frisco

Curious about Frisco’s upcoming businesses, attractions and developments? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Psychiatric Clinic at Centennial Professional Offices: 12500 Lebanon Road, Stes. 101-102, Frisco. Type of...
FRISCO, TX
Displaying items by tag: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

HAMLET — For Mark Carlisle, owning his own home instead of renting is a “dream come true.”. Although he isn’t a Richmond County native, our Rockingham Fire Chief Harold Isler has made a huge impact on our community since his appointment in 2014 and is the first person of color to hold his position.
HAMLET, NC
Record businesses growth, avian bird flu focus of April Council of State meeting

RALEIGH — New business growth in North Carolina shows no signs of stopping according to Secretary of State Elaine Marshall. “Nothing has slowed down. In fact, it has accelerated,” she said at the Tuesday, April 4 Council of State meeting. A new record was set for the first quarter of this year with nearly 47,000 new businesses being created from Jan. to March, compared to last year’s record of 45,000 in that same quarter.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX59

Indy public schools hold first ever high school fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis schools hosted it’s first ever high school fair Saturday on the city’s northwest side. The event brought different schools and community organizations together to allow families to come and see which one may be the best fit for their students. Around 200 people went to the event to talk to 17 representatives […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NC Rural Center holds 2022 Rural Summit forward-focused on resiliency; awards leaders for their commitment to rural people and places

RALEIGH — More than 400 leaders from across the state gathered on March 21 and 22 for peer learning, award recognition, to celebrate the Center’s 35th anniversary, and to hear from speakers addressing how to take local action, plan for an uncertain future, and more. The annual event, presented by Truist, offered sessions that centered around building and sustaining equitable communities and the interconnectivity it takes to ensure a thriving future, from education and agriculture to small business, broadband, and more.
RALEIGH, NC
Public input requested for draft species conservation plans

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public input on two draft Species Conservation Plans until May 5. The plans will guide agency efforts to maintain and increase populations of two species that are declining in North Carolina and need additional conservation help to survive. Each plan presents biological information, causes of decline, conservation goals and potential conservation actions.
RALEIGH, NC
