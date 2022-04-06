ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.

NCDOT’s HBCU and Minority Institutions of Higher Education Internship Program provides hands-on experience for students attending HBCUs or Minority-Serving Institutions. Interns and fellows could learn about photogrammetry, drone technology, engineering and computations.

Internships

The summer internship program is an ideal way for graduate and undergraduate students to gain work experience with the NCDOT, while learning what a career in the transportation industry can offer.

The internships also include professional development workshops on résumé building, business writing, networking and other work skills.

Fellows

Applicants who apply to the Fellows program must have graduated within the past three years with a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree from one of North Carolina’s HBCUs or MSIs. Fellows serve a two-year commitment within a selected NCDOT business unit and assist with everyday tasks and special projects. ​

Participants learn about every aspect of transportation, from building and maintaining roads to flying drones to managing the state ferry system. They also receive free trainings and opportunities to network with transportation professionals. Fellows are considered full-time temporary employees at NCDOT. The program helps develop a pool of qualified individuals for potential permanent positions within NCDOT and the transportation sector.

Applications

HBCU internship applications will be accepted through April 14 and the fellowship applications will be accepted through April 15. Students who are selected for a fellowship will begin on May 31. Those selected for an internship will begin on June 13. To apply to be an intern or a Fellow, visit here. If you are interested in learning more information, go to HBCU Outreach Initiatives and Programs​.

