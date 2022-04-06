Displaying items by tag: fellowship

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.

Friday, 30 July 2021 10:30

UNCP’s Dr. Loury Floyd selected for Impact Academy Fellowship

PEMBROKE — Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNC Pembroke, has been selected as an Impact Academy fellow, a high honor afforded to the most exceptional leaders in education.

Monday, 22 February 2021 16:47

NCDOT honors first class of HBCU/MSI Fellowship Program

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is honoring the first class of the Office of HBCU Outreach’s HBCU/MSI Fellows Program.

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 19:00

Richmond County pastor aims to create dialogue, bring community together

ROCKINGHAM — With all of the division currently going on following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a now former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer, one local pastor aims to bring the community together.

