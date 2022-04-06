Displaying items by tag: fellowship

Applications open for NCDOT HBCU internship, fellowship programs

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Friday, 30 July 2021 10:30

UNCP’s Dr. Loury Floyd selected for Impact Academy Fellowship

PEMBROKE — Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNC Pembroke, has been selected as an Impact Academy fellow, a high honor afforded to the most exceptional leaders in education.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Monday, 22 February 2021 16:47

NCDOT honors first class of HBCU/MSI Fellowship Program

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is honoring the first class of the Office of HBCU Outreach’s HBCU/MSI Fellows Program.

Published in Lifestyle

Tagged under

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 19:00

Richmond County pastor aims to create dialogue, bring community together

ROCKINGHAM — With all of the division currently going on following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a now former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer, one local pastor aims to bring the community together.

Published in Local News

Tagged under