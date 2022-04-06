ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Displaying items by tag: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is hosting a mental health summit to assess the mental health needs of minority students on campus and the effects of the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Sunshine Week

ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03. OPINION:...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: fellowship

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities internship and fellowship programs. UNCP’s Dr. Loury Floyd selected for Impact Academy Fellowship. PEMBROKE — Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNC Pembroke, has been...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Golden LEAF Foundation

RALEIGH — The Golden LEAF Foundation failed to monitor how $83 million in federal money from the COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program were used, a new audit finds. Applications for 4-Year Golden LEAF Scholarship due March 1, 2022. ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Scholarship application for the 2022-2023...
CHARITIES
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: dale mcinnis

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is making changes to how students are assisted through the admissions process in order to better serve them and their educational needs. 22 graduate in Richmond Community College's 2nd electric lineman class. HAMLET — Twenty-two students are now ready for a career in the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Colleges#Mental Health#College#Racism
WHO 13

Concert raises money for teenagers’ trip to historically Black colleges

DES MOINES, Iowa — A benefit concert aimed to help a group of Des Moines teenagers expand their educational aspirations beyond Iowa. The Black Futures fundraiser drew a crowd to Wooly’s in the East Village Sunday afternoon. The event hoped to raise money so teenagers could visit several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such […]
DES MOINES, IA
WOLF

Entrepreneurship on full display at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Students from more than 50 school districts throughout the state competed in a Shark Tank-inspired program known as "The Husky Dog Pound." The event was held on Thursday at Bloomsburg University. "We started the competition because we wanted to get people inspired about entrepreneurship. We...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
The Richmond Observer

Poultry shows and public sales suspended in N.C. until further notice due to High Path Avian Influenza

RALEIGH — State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced today that all North Carolina poultry shows, and public sales will be suspended due to the threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in North Carolina. These activities are suspended until further notice.
RALEIGH, NC
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
US News and World Report

$1.7M Is Approved for Restoration of Historic Black Church

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has approved $1.7 million for the restoration of one of the oldest Black churches in the U.S. that served as a northern sanctuary for the underground railroad and the abolitionist movement. The Abyssinian Meeting House in Portland, Maine, is a part of...
PORTLAND, ME
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub

PEMBROKE — Thomas Hall, director of the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub at UNC Pembroke, was among the featured panelists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Investing in Rural America Conference. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Thursday, 24 March 2022 12:45. UNCP's Ed Hunt receives statewide agriculture award.
ECONOMY
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Affordable Care Act

RALEIGH — A new statewide poll shows that a majority of Republican primary voters oppose expanding North Carolina's Medicaid entitlement program. Once the details of Medicaid expansion are offered to respondents their opposition climbs, pointing to a potential messaging hole for expansion opponents. Published in Local News. Tagged under.
HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: EducationNC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is making changes to how students are assisted through the admissions process in order to better serve them and their educational needs. RALEIGH — SECU Foundation is once again working with EducationNC, this time awarding a $40,000 grant to assist the nonprofit with a project designed to promote dialogue and encourage the sharing of ideas and best practices across the state.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Incentives package worth $1.2 billion draws electric car plant to NC

MONCURE — A Vietnamese automaker has announced plans to build a $4 billion electric-vehicle assembly and battery-manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure, about 30 miles west of the Triangle. To attract the newly formed company, the state and Chatham County promise to spend nearly $1.2 billion in incentives over the next 32 years. Meantime, VinFast is working to secure $1 billion in investment money to build the plant.
MONCURE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy