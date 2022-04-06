ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NCDMV making it easier to process liens, abandoned vehicles

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhTzG_0f1PrpED00

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau is making it easier and more efficient for people to process mechanic liens on unclaimed or abandoned vehicles.

Starting April 5, the NCDMV will enable people to process their payments online instead of sending it through the U.S. Postal Service. This new online payment option is available through a service used by the NCDMV called PayIt.

By law, people are required to file a LT-262 Form​ with the division when enforcing a lien on an unclaimed or abandoned vehicle. Businesses have the option to file the form online or through first class mail. Until now, if customers submitted the form online, they were required to mail in a check or money order made payable to the NCDMV for the processing fee of $13 per vehicle.

As part of the new process, PayIt will collect a $3 fee per online transaction. Each transaction can include up to 10 vehicles. The fee PayIt charges is used to deliver quality services more efficiently with no upfront costs to the NCDMV. North Carolina does not collect or benefit from the transaction fee.

Visit here for more information on declaring an intention to process mechanic liens on unclaimed or abandoned vehicles using PayIt.​: https://connect.ncdot.gov/business/DMV/Pages/LT262.aspx

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

Conway Walmart pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician at a Walmart in Conway was arrested and accused of stealing drugs from a patient, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Pamela Lynn Chassen, 68, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances. Chassen is accused of stealing hydrocodone/APAP […]
CONWAY, SC
CBS 17

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A dozen people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina convenience store owner charged with tax evasion

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The owner of a Lyman convenience store was arrested and charged Monday for tax evasion. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR), Vijay Kumar, 61, of Spartanburg, was charged with four counts of state tax evasion. Kumar is the owner and operator of Vitri LLC doing business as Get […]
LYMAN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abandoned Vehicle#Us Postal Service#Liens#Vehicles#Ncdmv#The U S Postal Service#Payit
WNCT

Richlands man accused of burning his own car to collect on insurance claim

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Kenneth Lawson Reynolds, 41, of 315 Scranton Court, Richlands. Reynolds was charged with unlawful burning of personal property, insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Reynolds […]
RICHLANDS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: property taxes

ROCKINGHAM — City Council members begrudgingly voted Tuesday night to adopt the city’s annual budget for the next fiscal year, which includes the first property tax increase in two decades. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Wednesday, 13 March 2019 19:21. HOFFMAN — One Richmond County legislator is...
INCOME TAX
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Triangle Innovation Point

MONCURE — A Vietnamese automaker has announced plans to build a $4 billion electric-vehicle assembly and battery-manufacturing plant at Triangle Innovation Point in Moncure, about 30 miles west of the Triangle. To attract the newly formed company, the state and Chatham County promise to spend nearly $1.2 billion in incentives over the next 32 years. Meantime, VinFast is working to secure $1 billion in investment money to build the plant.
MONCURE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy