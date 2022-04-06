ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

‘I’m responsible for what I put in my body’: Consumers respond to calorie labelling rollout

By Geneva Abdul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlpUE_0f1PrhPd00
Nando’s customer Nosipno Zithutha outside a Nando’s restaurant. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Burgers, pizzas, salads and desserts all came with a special side dish on Wednesday: a calorie count.

In the latest government effort to tackle obesity, restaurants, cafes and takeaways across England with more than 250 staff are now required to print calorie counts for meals on their menus and websites. So will this new law drastically reform people’s eating habits? Not likely.

At eateries visited by the Guardian on Wednesday, some consumers reasoned the move might be a “nudge in the right direction”, but most said it was unnecessary and would make no difference to what they would choose to eat.

Others, who have struggled with their weight in the past, said they found the figures difficult to see.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” laughed Nosipno Zithutha before going into Nando’s at Euston station in central London, where the effort was being rolled out alongside chains across the country for non-prepacked food and soft drinks.

Nor did Zithutha think calorie labelling would be effective. “We still have to make our own decisions. If I want to buy KFC and eat something that is vegetarian or plant, I will still go for it,” she said. “I’m responsible for what I put into my body.”

Nando’s, Pizza Express and Wagamama are among the businesses that were already publishing calorie information online and began printing the information on their menus as of Wednesday.

The new law, approved by parliament last year, comes after the coronavirus pandemic shone a light on obesity and the linked increased risk of dying from Covid. According to government figures, almost 63% of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity while 40% of children are obese or overweight when they leave primary school. The cost to the NHS is estimated at £6.1bn each year.

Outside a north London branch of Pret a Manger, which began listing product calories before the government rollout, 27-year-old Rose said the figures felt daunting. She counts herself among those who look at calorie numbers when they’re there and, if a product has more than 600, she won’t have it.

“I’ve struggled with my weight in the past,” she said and “definitely find it hard sometimes” to see calorie counts.

When Jeffrey Tan sat down for lunch at an O’Neill’s pub, he said he noticed the calorie amount listed beside each item and found it “good to know” – but it had no bearing on what he chose to eat.

“I still went ahead and chose what I preferred,” confessed Tan, who opted for the sausage and mash, which he said neared 900 calories. “Significantly lower than the other pub classics.”

But overall he said including calories was helpful for people with serious health conditions and stricter diets.

The government has said that displaying calorie information “may also” encourage businesses to provide healthier options but some experts are sceptical. For Stuart Flint, associate professor of the psychology of obesity at the University of Leeds and director of the charity Obesity UK, the solution is to restrict the industry.

“To focus solely on calories doesn’t actually raise awareness. I think we’re actually taking a step back from what we have been doing for the last five to 10 years,” he said.

“The reality is there’s so many different factors that contribute to obesity,” said Flint, adding that it would be “better to focus attention on restricting the availability of food, rather than placing the emphasis solely on individuals to make choices”.

While fast-food companies such as McDonald’s and KFC already listed calorie amounts on their menus, Flint said there’s no “real evidence base” to understand where the new requirement will have an impact, or for who, or if anybody is likely to change their choices because of it.

“It’s not made a difference in terms of people going to McDonald’s, so what evidence do we have that it’s going to make a difference?” he said. “At the moment we don’t.”

Public health minister Maggie Throup said: “It is crucial that we all have access to the information we need to maintain a healthier weight and this starts with knowing how calorific our food is. We are used to knowing this when we are shopping in the supermarket, but this isn’t the case when we eat out or get a takeaway.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Calorie Counts#Soft Drinks#Labelling#Food Drink#Pizza Express
Phys.org

Are people more likely to reduce their calorie intake at restaurants when menus include calorie labels?

For years now, there has been considerable public health concern about the quality of the American diet and the rise in the prevalence of obesity. In response, the U.S. adopted a nationwide law in 2018 requiring that chain restaurants display calorie counts on their menus and menu boards. To estimate the impact of calorie labeling, LSU Department of Economics Assistant Professor Barton Willage and his co-authors wrote an article titled, "The Impact of Information Disclosure on Consumer Behavior: Evidence from a Randomized Field Experiment of Calorie Labels on Restaurant Menus," that was published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management. Previous studies have examined the impact of menu label laws almost exclusively in fast-food restaurants and coffee shops. This study provides the first evidence of the effect of menu labels in full-service, sit-down restaurants.
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Calorie counts on menus being considered for Scotland

Restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Scotland could be required to display how many calories are in the meals on their menus. A public consultation on the idea of mandatory calorie counts on menus has been launched by the Scottish government. The proposal is part of moves to tackle obesity by...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wide Open Eats

17 Restaurant Workers Reveal the One Thing You Should Never, Ever Order

If ignorance is bliss, then it's best to not dig too hard into your fast food habits. Of course there will be hits and misses at even your favorite restaurants. Maybe a Chick-fil-A employee will forget to say, "My pleasure," after you thank them for taking your order. Maybe Whataburger won't have the drink mix on hand to make the famous secret menu Whataburger Hulk drink. However, there are some secrets of the trade that can only be learned through experience. When we found this Reddit thread of fast food workers' opinions, we knew we had to share some of these answers.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

231K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy