(CNN) — Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State, was fatally struck by a dump truck Saturday morning while trying to cross a highway on foot in South Florida, police said. Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers just last month, was 24.
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition ousted the country’s embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote early Sunday, which they won after several of Imran Khan’s allies and a key coalition party deserted him. The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to...
KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him a visit to offer fresh financial and military aid. Johnson was the latest foreign...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court showed the progress of America, declaring, ″We’ve made it — all of us.”. Jackson delivered emotional remarks on the sunny White...
A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported. Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday. Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. resigned from the...
Malaysian authorities say two European divers have been rescued by fishermen but a third, a 14-year-old Dutch, had died, four days after they disappeared off a southern Malaysian island and drifted some 70 nautical miles
