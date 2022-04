CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Concrete is hitting the water at Lake Robertson in Rockbridge County with a curious canoe competition for six schools underway. Five colleges and one high school are taking part. The Miller School of Albemarle has worked for months to get to race day. Now they are the first high school to paddle against college kids to see who has the best canoe.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO