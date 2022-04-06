ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyrocketing food prices put squeeze on food pantries, SNAP recipients in Hudson County

By Jake Maher
 3 days ago
As the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic inches along, runaway inflation is causing grocery store prices to skyrocket and once again putting the unemployed and the working poor at risk. And those rising prices for staples like milk, eggs and paper products is placing a strain on one...

