As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to take its place in the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies this November, we still don’t know much about the sequel’s actual story. With the very tight lid secured on co-writer/director Ryan Coogler’s long awaited follow-up to the first solo BP film, there are some who are trying to get the finer details out of cast members like Angela Bassett. However, if the rest of the lineup is good at keeping secrets as she is, the Black Panther 2 cast will have no problem avoiding spoilers while getting us all hyped for this new MCU film.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO