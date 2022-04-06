ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Dr. Dania Bazzi to serve as superintendent of West Bloomfield School District

By The Arab American News Staff
Arab American News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BLOOMFIELD – The West Bloomfield School District announced this week it will has hired Dr. Dania Bazzi to lead the district as its next Superintendent. The District said its Board of Education made the decision on Monday, in a united vote regarding the terms of Bazzi’s...

www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

Government
