On average, 22 veterans and one active duty military die by suicide daily. That’s over 8,000 men and women a year, according to Operation: 23 to Zero. Operation: 23 to Zero started in 2015 with a group of people who were raising awareness for veteran and military suicide in the Stillwater area. The director was looking to grow the organization, particularly south of the metro, and Faribault resident Kirk Mansfield...

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO