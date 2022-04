Cole Swindell started off in country music as a songwriter, penning hits for Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Young. among others. When he kicked off his own artist career with his feel-good 2013 debut single, “Chillin’ It,” the song reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart—the first of ten No. 1 singles he’s had so far. His experiences inspired him to name his fourth studio album Stereotype (out April 8 via Warner Music Nashville): “At the beginning of my career, I was the fun guy: I had the party song—but I also don’t want people to think that’s all I can do,” he says during a call to American Songwriter from his Nashville home.

