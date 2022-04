On Friday last week, it was reported that the mother of Young Thug's 14-year-old son - LaKevia Jackson - was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley. It was a senseless killing that was reportedly all over a bowling ball. Many were shocked by the reports, and as it turns out, Jackson was on the phone with her mother following the shooting, although eventually, she passed away while on the phone.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO