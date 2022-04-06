ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the numbers: Manistee girls hoops

By Mitch Vosburg
 3 days ago
Libby McCarthy drives the lane against Cadillac's Joslyn Seeley on Feb. 28.  (Courtesy photo/Megan McCarthy)

MANISTEE — Another season has come and gone for Manistee girls basketball.

The 2021-22 season had its fair share of ups and downs. The Chippewas finished the season at 4-17. They were bounced by Cadillac 50-42 in the district tournament.

Here’s a look at Manistee's season by the numbers:

Leading scorers

Libby McCarthy led the team with 186 pts, averaging 9.3 a contest in 20 games. Jayna Edmondson was second with 129 pts, averaging 6.1 per game in 21 contests.

Leading rebounders

Calli Ronning snagged 111 boards (5.3 per game). McCarthy was second with 105 rebounds (5.25 per game).

Steals

Lacey Zimmerman forced 36 steals this season. McCarthy was second with 30.

Assists

Zimmerman and McCarthy finished first and second once again, dishing out 39 and 37 helpers respectively.

3-point shots made

McCarthy knocked down 26 shots from beyond the arc while Edmondson drilled 21 shots from long range.

