Woman wins $10M lottery prize after accidentally pushing wrong button on vending machine

TARZANA, Calif. (WGHP) — A woman in California won a $10 million lottery prize after a person bumped into her and caused her to hit the wrong button on a lottery vending machine, according to a California Lottery news release.

LaQuedra Edwards remembers putting $40 into a lottery vending machine at a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana in Los Angeles County back in November of 2021.

While she was about to start selecting which games she wanted, she said “some rude person” bumped into her.

She then accidentally pushed the wrong number on the machine, and a $30 200X Scratchers

ticket that she had no intention of buying came out.

Edwards says she was irritated not only because the person bumped her but also because she’d spent 75 percent of her Lottery money on one ticket instead of being able to buy her usual selection of cheaper-priced favorites.

Once she was in her car, she started scratching the $30 ticket she was pushed into buying and discovered she’d just won the game’s top prize of $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right.'”

Edwards says she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.

The store where she bought her ticket got a $50,000 bonus just for selling the winning ticket.

