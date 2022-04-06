Enfield police bodycams detail probe of Glastonbury lieutenant’s crash

After Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy’s Jeep crashed on Route 190 in Enfield late on Feb. 6, Troy was consistent in telling Enfield officers that he was too drunk to drive — but hadn’t been driving when the crash occurred, police body camera recordings show.

Troy, 48, said a man he had met that evening at Murphy’s Pub in Agawam, Massachusetts had been driving at the time of the crash. But the only description of the man he could offer was that he was a “white guy.” Likewise, Troy gave no description of the vehicle he said a second man had been driving behind them in order to pick up the first man when they got Troy home, the bodycam recordings show.

Troy maintained that position under repeated questioning by different Enfield police officers who made clear — each in different words — that they didn’t believe his account. The officers believed Troy had been driving his Jeep Wrangler when it crashed into a median guardrail, then rolled over as it careened into a grassy area to the right of the highway.

BODYCAM REVELATIONS

• Glastonbury police Lt. Kevin M. Troy maintained that he wasn’t driving his Jeep when it crashed on Route 190 in Enfield on Feb. 6, even as multiple Enfield officers at the scene accused him of lying.

• Enfield police appear to have lied about the evidence they had against Troy in at least one instance — and to have overstated the potential of another piece of evidence. But they also found significant evidence at odds with Troy’s account.

Officers detailed for Troy the evidence that led them to that conclusion, described some additional evidence that doesn’t appear to exist, and explained their plans for further investigation — including getting surveillance video from Murphy’s Pub and a gas station across the street from it.

The officers told Troy he would be released from the scene that night but warned that they intended to get a warrant for his arrest, not only on a drunken driving charge but also on a charge of interfering with police, based on their belief that he had lied.

Still, Troy held to his story, assured the officers that it was true, and urged them to investigate in order to verify it.

Those are some of the major points that emerge from the bodycam videos, which Enfield police released to the Journal Inquirer in response to a freedom-of-information request.

Glastonbury police Chief Marshall S. Porter placed Troy on paid administrative leave the day after the crash. Enfield police have since arrested Troy on charges that include drunken driving and interfering with police. He is free on a $2,500 bond awaiting arraignment on May 24 in Hartford Superior Court.

Account given early on

Police received the first 911 call reporting the crash from a nearby resident at 11:13 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to an affidavit by Sgt. Nicole Martel-Moylan. What appears to be the first bodycam video showing Troy denying that he had been driving at the time of the crash lists a time around 11:21 p.m., some eight minutes after the 911 call. The video shows that a bleeding wound to Troy’s head had yet to be bandaged at that point.

He maintained that position throughout sporadic questioning over the next 50 minutes, culminating in what an officer called a “last chance” interview from about 12:09 to 12:11 a.m. on Feb. 7. During that interview, Troy also declined to give a written, sworn statement to police and refused to take standardized field sobriety tests, saying, “I wasn’t driving.”

During the time in between, officers pulled down the long-sleeved T-short Troy was wearing and photographed marks on his chest that they told him had been made by a driver’s side seatbelt. Troy acknowledged that he couldn’t explain the marks.

Police also told Troy that his claims were causing them to expend resources. They explained that if someone had run away after the crash, the person might be in the woods, badly hurt and in urgent need of help in the sub-freezing weather.

“The lying and the games — it’s going nowhere,” one officer told Troy. “We’re just trying to find a missing person. We’re trying to find a passenger we don’t believe exists.”

Officer Michael Colantuono, a police dog handler, explored an embankment near the crash scene with the dog and reported no signs of recent disturbance.

Colantuono then started a track at the Jeep’s driver’s door, and the dog led him directly to Troy, where it stopped. Colantuono matter-of-factly told Troy, "You were driving the car, sir."

Not that simple

But it might not be quite that simple. The driver’s door had been jammed shut by the force of the crash. So whoever was driving would have to have gotten out of the vehicle another way. If Troy’s scent was on the outside of the driver’s door, one possible reason would be that he walked around from the passenger’s side after the crash.

Still, if someone else was driving and Troy was in the front passenger’s seat, Troy would either have had to move out of his way or the driver would have to have climbed over or around him to get out of the vehicle. And Troy told the officers that he hadn’t seen what happened to the driver after the crash.

Martel-Moylan explained to Troy her belief that, if he had been in the passenger’s seat, there would be more bloodstains in that area.

Earlier, another police officer had told Troy that at least two witnesses had said there was only one person in the Jeep. But Martel-Moylan’s affidavit, which was used to obtain a judge’s approval for Troy’s arrest, contains no reference to such witnesses.

Lying is an accepted police interrogation technique, although some critics worry that it can produce false confessions. Troy didn’t confess, however.

An officer also said police would check surveillance video from cameras on a nearby overpass, which would show how many people were in the Jeep. He appears to have been overly optimistic about the cameras’ potential. No information from that source appears in Martel-Moylan’s affidavit.

Officers warned Troy repeatedly that they would get surveillance video from Murphy’s Pub and the gas station across the street, and those sources did prove fruitful, according to Martel-Moylan’s affidavit. She says the interior surveillance video shows Troy having dinner and drinking with a woman throughout the evening and leaving with her at 10:38 p.m.

“At no time did there appear to be a male with The Accused as he left the bar,” the sergeant wrote.

There is a dispute about when Troy told the investigating officers that he was a police lieutenant. Bodycam footage shows him giving that information in response to an officer’s direct questions at 12:17 a.m., about an hour after officers arrived on scene. But Troy also told the officer that he had provided that information to police previously.

Troy received minimal medical treatment from emergency medical personnel at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

As she was about to let Troy leave in the early hours of Feb. 7, Martel-Moylan urged him to get medical attention for his head injury — and promised that she wouldn’t seek a search warrant to get his blood from the hospital.