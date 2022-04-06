VCU to change mask policy with start of summer classes

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mask-wearing will now be optional inside University of Pittsburgh buildings starting March 28. The university released a statement Monday, saying its policy could be re-visited should “conditions in our communities change significantly before the 28th.” Since masks are still required in healthcare settings, however, “you will need to continue to adhere to masking guidance for those spaces we share with UPMC and other designated clinical settings,” the statement said. Pitt said it will still provide face coverings, including N95 masks, at various locations around its campuses.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 DAYS AGO