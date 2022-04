Week 11 of the 2022 regular session was unique in that the General Assembly gaveled in for a historic day of session at the Old State Capitol. If you have never toured it, I highly recommend you go. The Old Kentucky State Capitol was the third statehouse, built in 1830 following devastating fires in the previous two. It was designed by native architect Gideon Shryock in the classical Greek Revival style, modeled after the Temple of Minerva and used until 1910 when the current Capitol was built. It is a beautiful building, steeped in history and rich with artifacts of days gone by.

