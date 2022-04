One of the four high school students who was hit by a driver while waiting at their school bus stop Tuesday morning has died. Tiana Johnson, 15, died early Wednesday morning from her injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the conditions of the three other Royal Palm Beach Community ...

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO