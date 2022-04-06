ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

4/6 KVCR Midday News: Day of Climate Action, Mega-Warehouse Outrage, & More

By KVCR
 3 days ago
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:....

The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVCR NEWS

3/17 KVCR Midday News: Crackdown on Catalytic Converter Thefts, Chipmaker Intel Invests in Semiconducter Research, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A crackdown on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in and around Lake Elsinore has led to three arrests and the issuance of a dozen citations. GOP state lawmakers proposed several bills to confront California’s growing...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/5/22

In Riverside County, there were 126 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 20% decrease since March 29, with 51. ICU cases decreased by only one in that same period, with 11 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Portland Tribune

My Opinion: Portland needs more climate action funding, not less

The Portland Clean Energy Fund is producing more money than anticipated; that's great news for the environment. Climate change is hitting Oregon hard: Almost 100 people died in last summer's record-breaking heat wave. Thousands of people are still houseless from the 2020 wildfires in Oregon. Perpetual drought means many communities are facing a water crisis. And the most recent IPC report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the bleakest yet — shouting from the rooftops that governments at all levels must take rapid, far-reaching action if we want to preserve a habitable planet for organized human society. Climate...
PORTLAND, OR
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:. 1. San Bernardino has named its first Black police chief. 2. The Montclair City Council voted to censure the councilman accused of sexual...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

How the abortion underground is prepping for a post-Roe v. Wade world

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. An abortion underground is mobilizing in preparation for the weakening or end of Roe v. Wade. It's expected that in June, the Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that directly challenges Roe. If the law is upheld, which many court watchers expect it to be, abortion law will be determined at the state level. My guest, journalist Jessica Bruder, wrote the cover story in the new edition of The Atlantic. It's titled "The Abortion Underground." Bruder is also the author of the nonfiction book "Nomadland," about the older men and women who can no longer afford to live in their homes and live instead in their vans or RVs, traveling around the country, taking part-time jobs in places like Amazon warehouses. The book was adapted into the film "Nomadland," which won Oscars last year for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

