Georgia’s 4-3 loss at Clemson on Tuesday put the Bulldogs past the halfway point of the College Baseball regular season at 22-7 overall with a 6-3 record in the SEC. Scott Stricklin’s club currently sits in the top 20 of all the industry’s rankings, coming in as high as No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Top 25 Coaches Poll. Collegiate Baseball ranks Georgia No. 13, D1Baseball has the Bulldogs at No. 14 while Baseball America and Perfect Game have them at No. 17. Either way, it’s a top 20 stamp of approval on what the team has done up to this point.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO